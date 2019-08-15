Bauer (10-9) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering nine runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four as the Reds fell 17-7 to the Nationals.

The right-hander appeared to be headed for a pitchers' duel with Stephen Strasburg through four innings, but the Nats erupted for 10 runs in the fifth, with Bauer taking the brunt of the damage. It's his first loss in a Reds uniform, and he'll look to bounce back in his next outing Monday, at home against the Padres.