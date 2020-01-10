Play

Bauer signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old required arbitration hearings each of the past two seasons in Cleveland, but he was able to avoid a hearing with Cincinnati. It's Bauer's final year before hitting free agency, and he'll look to rebound from an inconsistent 2019 in which he had a 4.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 253:82 K:BB across 213 innings between the Indians and Reds.

