Bauer won't start Saturday against the Tigers as scheduled after the game was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader Sunday. Bauer will presumably start one of those two games, though with the game being delayed so close to the scheduled first pitch, he'd already thrown enough to get hot ahead of the game, so there's a chance he'll need a few more days ahead of his next start.