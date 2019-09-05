Reds' Trevor Bauer: Settles for no-decision
Bauer didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Phillies, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six.
The right-hander got spotted a 5-0 lead after two innings and seemed to be on cruise control, but Bauer fell apart in the fifth, coughing up all four of his runs including homers by J.T. Realmuto and Logan Morrison, and the Cincy bullpen lost the lead in the seventh. Bauer now has an 8.23 ERA through seven starts with the Reds, but Wednesday's effort at least ended his four-start losing streak.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start