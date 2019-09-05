Bauer didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Phillies, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six.

The right-hander got spotted a 5-0 lead after two innings and seemed to be on cruise control, but Bauer fell apart in the fifth, coughing up all four of his runs including homers by J.T. Realmuto and Logan Morrison, and the Cincy bullpen lost the lead in the seventh. Bauer now has an 8.23 ERA through seven starts with the Reds, but Wednesday's effort at least ended his four-start losing streak.