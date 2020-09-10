Bauer (4-3) pitched 7.2 shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 10 in a win over the Cubs on Wednesday. He also hit a batter.

Bauer didn't have multiple batters on base at the same time until the eighth. Lucas Sims was able to navigate that situation to keep Bauer's scoreline spotless. Wednesday was the third time in eight starts Bauer has recorded double-digit strikeouts. The 29-year-old has a studly 1.74 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 71:13 K:BB across 51.2 innings this season. He lines up to face the Pirates on Monday in one game of the doubleheader.