Bauer (3-0) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing a hit and three walks while striking out nine in a win over the Royals in Game 2 of their doubleheader Wednesday.

Bauer was absolutely dominant in the seven-inning complete game. The right-hander only allowed multiple runners in the same inning once, in the fourth, and didn't allow them to do any damage. Bauer has a minuscule 0.68 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 41 strikeouts through 26.1 innings this season. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday in Milwaukee.