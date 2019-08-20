Bauer (10-10) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 11 through seven innings to take the loss against the Padres on Monday.

Bauer was electric, gathering 14 swinging strikes and 25 called strikes in the quality start. Bauer has had mixed results for the Reds so far, with two poor outings and two 11-strikeout performances. The 28-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and 215 strikeouts through 28 starts this season. Bauer will make his next start Sunday against the Pirates at PNC Park.