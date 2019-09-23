Reds' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in loss
Bauer (11-13) gave up five runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight through seven innings to take the loss against the Mets on Sunday.
It was a mixed bag of a results for Bauer, striking out eight and registering 15 swinging strikes through seven frames, but he also allowed five runs including two home runs. The 28-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 253 strikeouts through 34 starts this season. Bauer is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Pirates at PNC Park.
