Bauer (3-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in 6.1 innings pitched. He struck out eight.

Bauer came into Monday on a three-start win streak in which he allowed just one run across 20 innings. His start in Milwaukee was a different story, although it was still far from a disaster for the right-hander. Home runs from Justin Smoak and Omar Narvaez ultimately bit the 29-year-old, but he still managed to pitch into the seventh while fanning eight. Bauer will take a 1.65 ERA into his Saturday start against the Cubs.