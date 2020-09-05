Bauer (3-3) was charged with four runs (one earned) on six hits over six innings in a loss to the Pirates in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He struck out seven and issued two walks.

This was a strong performance from Bauer, but he was let down by his defense, particularly in the fourth inning. A Joey Votto error to begin the frame was followed by a misplay in center by Brian Goodwin, leading to three unearned runs. Bauer is now 3-3 despite a 2.05 ERA and 61:13 K:BB in 44 innings. He will look to get back in the win column next week in a road matchup against the Cubs after dropping three consecutive decisions.