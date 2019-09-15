Bauer (2-4) earned the win against Arizona on Sunday, completing eight innings and giving up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Bauer was dominant in picking up his second victory since joining Cincinnati at the trade deadline, tossing first-pitch strikes to 20 of 29 batters while limiting the Diamondbacks to a third-inning run. After a string of three starts in which he gave up 17 earned runs in 12 innings, Bauer has turned things around to surrender only three runs while racking up 17 strikeouts in 14.1 innings over his last two outings. He'll have a home matchup against the Mets on Saturday in his next scheduled start.