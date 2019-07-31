Reds' Trevor Bauer: Traded to Cincinnati

Bauer was acquired by the Reds from the Indians on Tuesday in a three-way trade involving the Padres, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bauer has been the subject of heavy trade interest over the last few weeks, and he'll end up making his way to the NL Central. The deal gives the Reds a formidable duo at the top of the starting rotation with Bauer and Luis Castillo. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Yasiel Puig will go from the Reds to the Indians, with Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen moving from the Padres to the Indians. The Reds will send minor-league outfielder Taylor Trammell to the Padres. Bauer has a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 185:63 K:BB through 156.2 innings this season, and he'll look to help get Cincinnati back into the playoff race.