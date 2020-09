Bauer surrendered one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 6.1 innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision.

Bauer was electric in this one, fanning 12 batters while allowing just one run in the seventh inning on a solo homer to right field. The Reds would walk it off in the bottom of the frame. Bauer owns an impressive 1.71 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with an 83:15 K:BB over 58 innings this season.