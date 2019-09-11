Reds' Trevor Bauer: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Bauer did not factor into the decision against Seattle on Tuesday, hurling 6.1 innings and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Bauer held the Mariners scoreless through four innings before serving up a solo home run to Kyle Lewis in the fifth inning and another to Dylan Moore in the sixth. It was the third straight start in which Bauer has given up two homers, and he is now tied for fifth in the majors with 32 long balls allowed this season. The 28-year-old has been a colossal disappointment since coming over from Cleveland at the trade deadline, posting a 7.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and .287 BAA in eight outings. He'll head to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
