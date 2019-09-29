Bauer won't make Sunday's scheduled start at Pittsburgh as he continues to battle an illness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bauer was originally slated to start Saturday before having the outing pushed back a day, but he's apparently still not well enough to pitch in the season finale. The 28-year-old finishes the season with a 4.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 253:82 K:BB across 213 frames in 34 starts between the Reds and the Indians.