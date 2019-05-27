Archer was traded to the Reds Monday in return for cash considerations.

Archer has never appeared in the big leagues, but has spent parts of the last three seasons at Triple-A. While there has been no official word, he'll presumably be assigned to Triple-A Louisville with his new team. He had a 4.32 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 14 strikeouts across 16.2 innings with Triple-A San Antonio.

