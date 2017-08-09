Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Clubs fourth homer Tuesday
Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.
It was his fourth homer of the year, and second in 21 games -- along with his second multi-hit performance -- since the All-Star break. Barnhart's workload seems to be catching up to him, as he's hitting only .238 (15-for-63) over that stretch, but hopefully Devin Mesoraco will come back refreshed after his stint on the paternity list.
More News
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Seeing heavy work behind plate•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Starting for fourth time in five games•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives Tuesday night off•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Thursday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: In line for full-time role•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...