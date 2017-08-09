Play

Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

It was his fourth homer of the year, and second in 21 games -- along with his second multi-hit performance -- since the All-Star break. Barnhart's workload seems to be catching up to him, as he's hitting only .238 (15-for-63) over that stretch, but hopefully Devin Mesoraco will come back refreshed after his stint on the paternity list.

