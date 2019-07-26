Barnhart (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He is starting at catcher and batting eighth versus the Rockies.

Barnhart had his lone rehab game with Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, which was apparently enough to clear the way for his return from the injured list. The 28-year-old figures to see the bulk of the starting duties behind the plate with Curt Casali (knee), Kyle Farmer (concussion) and Juan Graterol (concussion) on the shelf.