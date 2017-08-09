Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Gets day off Wednesday
Barnhart is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Barnhart has been occupying an even heavier workload behind the plate than usual with Devin Mesoraco on the paternity list, but he'll get an opportunity to rest Wednesday with No. 3 catcher Stuart Turner stepping in behind the plate. The Reds had handed Barnhart starts in five of the previous six games, during which he went 5-for-15 with a home run and three walks.
More News
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Clubs fourth homer Tuesday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Seeing heavy work behind plate•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Starting for fourth time in five games•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives Tuesday night off•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Thursday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: In line for full-time role•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...