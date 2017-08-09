Barnhart is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Barnhart has been occupying an even heavier workload behind the plate than usual with Devin Mesoraco on the paternity list, but he'll get an opportunity to rest Wednesday with No. 3 catcher Stuart Turner stepping in behind the plate. The Reds had handed Barnhart starts in five of the previous six games, during which he went 5-for-15 with a home run and three walks.