Barnhart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Barnhart abandoned switch hitting down the stretch last year and made an adjustment to be more upright in the batter's box, with those changes fueling improvement in his offensive performance. He has not been able to carry that success over to this season, though Barnhart does have two homers in his last three games, so perhaps he's starting to come around. Curt Casali gets the nod Sunday.