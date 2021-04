Barnhart is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Barnhart and Tyler Stephenson have split time in a relatively typical way behind the plate so far this season. Barnhart has started 14 games, while Stephenson, who starts Monday, has gotten the nod eight times. Both backstops have gotten off to a hot start offensively, with Stephenson's .924 OPS narrowly edging out Barnhart's .910 mark.