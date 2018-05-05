Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

Barnhart has started 23 of the Reds' first 33 games, a fairly standard workload for a starting catcher. The 27-year-old is hitting a respectable .224/.346/.353 with a pair of home runs. Devin Mesoraco will get the start in his place.

