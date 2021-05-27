site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
The Reds and Nationals finished a suspended game Thursday afternoon, so Barnhart will get a breather for the nightcap. Tyler Stephenson will start at catcher while Alex Blandino starts at first base.
