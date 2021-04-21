site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tucker-barnhart-not-in-wednesdays-lineup-772382 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson gets the start behind the dish and will hit eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read