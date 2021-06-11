site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of Friday's lineup
Barnhart is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Barnhart is 3-for-20 through six games in June and will take a seat Friday with southpaw Kyle Freeland starting for Colorado. Tyler Stephenson will start behind the plate and bat cleanup.
