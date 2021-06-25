site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is not in the lineup Friday against Atlanta.
Barnhart started the past two games and will take a seat after going 3-for-7 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs. Tyler Stephenson will work behind the plate in his place Friday.
