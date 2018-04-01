Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of lineup
Barnhart is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Barnhart started the first two games of the year for the Reds, going 1-for-7 at the plate. He'll now be held out for what appears to be just a regular maintenance day, giving way to Devin Mesoraco behind the plate.
