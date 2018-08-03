Barnhart is not starting Friday against the Nationals.

Barnhart has now been on the bench in favor of Curt Casali in three of the last five games. Barnhart's .247/.332/.364 line is decent enough for a catcher, though Casali has been very hot at the plate, hitting .291/.400/.491 in 66 plate appearances, which could keep him in the lineup on a fairly frequent basis.

