Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of lineup Sunday
Barnhart is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Barnhart has slugged a double in each of the team's past three games, but he'll be afforded the day off against Rich Hill and the Dodgers. Tony Cruz will take over behind the plate, batting seventh.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...