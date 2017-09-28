Play

Barnhart is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barnhart will retreat to the bench for a breather after starting seven straight games behind the dish, going 6-for-25 (.240) with a homer over that span. Stuart Turner will take over as the team's backstop in his stead, batting eighth.

