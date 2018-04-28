Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of Saturday's lineup
Barnhart is out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He has received the bulk of the starts behind the dish so far this season, hitting .233/.318/.384 with two home runs and a decent 20:10 K:BB in 73 at-bats. Devin Mesoraco will start at catcher and hit eighth in his place.
