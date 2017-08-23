Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Barnhart is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Barnhart will get the day off after starting four consecutive games. Stuart Turner will serve as the Reds' backstop Wednesday while Barnhart gets some rest.
