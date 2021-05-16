site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives day off Sunday
Barnhart is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Barnhart started the past three games and will unsurprisingly take a seat for Sunday's afternoon affair. Tyler Stephenson will work behind the plate for the Reds in the series finale.
