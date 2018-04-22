Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives Sunday off
Barnhart is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Barnhart will head to the bench after starting each of the team's past three games, going 1-for-12 with four strikeouts over that stretch. Devin Mesoraco will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
