Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives Tuesday night off
Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Barnhart has started the past seven games, but he'll hit the bench after two straight hitless showings. Stuart Turner will pick up a start in his stead.
