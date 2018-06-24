Barnhart went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cubs.

Barnhart began the Reds' offensive onslaught Saturday, with his home run coming in the first inning off right-hander Luke Farrell. It was his fifth home run of the season and second in his past seven games. Barnhart doesn't produce exceptionally in any area, but he receives steady playing time and chips in across most categories, making him viable in deep formats.

