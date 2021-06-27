site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is not starting Sunday against Atlanta.
As has often been the case this season, Barnhart will retreat to the bench against left-hander Kyle Muller. Tyler Stephenson will catch Tyler Mahle and bat cleanup during the series finale.
