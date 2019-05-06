Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting in series finale
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Barnhart started behind the plate each of the past three days, so he'll get some maintenance in the series finale while Curt Casali starts at catcher. Heading into draft season, the backstop's main selling point was his steady playing time and non-punitive batting average, but he hasn't lived up to expectations in the latter area. Barnhart enters Monday's contest with a .188 average, which has been dragged down by a career-worst 24.2 percent strikeout rate and a .222 BABIP.
