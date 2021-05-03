Barnhart went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Reds' 13-12 win over the Cubs in 10 innings.

Barnhart's long ball was his third of the season and one of five on the day for the Reds. Cincinnati values Barnhart mainly for his skills as a game caller, but he's been a surprising contributor to what has been one of the majors' most potent lineups through the first month of the season. The 31-year-old is holding down a .918 OPS, 168 points better than his next-best mark (in 2017) for any season of his career.