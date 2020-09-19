site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat Saturday
Sep 19, 2020
Barnhart isn't in Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.
Barnhart has alternated starts behind the plate over the past five games, and he'll retreat to the bench once again after starting Friday. Curt Casali will get the starting nod as the catcher Saturday.
