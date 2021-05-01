site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Barnhart isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Barnhart will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Friday. Tyler Stephenson will start behind the dish.
