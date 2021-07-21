site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 21, 2021
10:11 am ET 1 min read
Barnhart isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets.
Barnhart will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last six games as he continues to alternate starts behind the dish following the All-Star break. Tyler Stephenson will start at catcher and bat third.
