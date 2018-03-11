Barnhart is 7-for-17 (.412) with three home runs and seven RBI through eight spring training games.

After posting a career-best .270 average and taking home National League Gold Glove honors last season, Barnhart was rewarded with a four-year, $16 million extension with the expectations that he'd enter the 2018 campaign as the Reds' primary backstop. Though the 27-year-old isn't known for his bat, his early spring results are certainly encouraging. Barnhart is a viable option in two-catcher formats and receives a slight value bump in OBP leagues due to his propensity to draw free passes (9.9 percent walk rate in 2017).

