The Reds selected Callihan's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Callihan has only played four games above Double-A, so he probably won't be up in the majors early this season, but he had a strong showing last year in the upper minors. A utility player who moves between second base, left field and first base, Callihan slashed .276/.359/.429 with nine home runs and 22 steals in 73 games, primarily at Double-A.