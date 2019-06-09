Reds' Tyler Callihan: Agrees to signing bonus

Callihan agreed to a $1.5 million signing bonus, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Callihan was the Reds' third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The contract was well above the $710,000 slot value assigned for the pick. The team drafted three college seniors in the top 10 rounds - they typical have to settle for below slot deals because they have less leverage - in order to pay for Callihan. He's considered one of the better high school bats in the draft.