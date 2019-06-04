Reds' Tyler Callihan: Drafted by Reds in third round
The Reds have selected Callihan with the No. 85 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Callihan has a unique physique for a prep hitter -- at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, he is already maxed out, and won't turn 19 until June 22. It is not surprising, therefore, that his defensive home is very much up in the air -- the Reds announced him as a second baseman. Fortunately, evaluators see the potential for a plus hit tool with easy plus power, so his bat should play near the bottom of the defensive spectrum. He has plus bat speed from the left side (he throws right-handed), which allows him to barrel up premium velocity.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...