Reds' Tyler Callihan: Drafted by Reds in third round

The Reds have selected Callihan with the No. 85 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Callihan has a unique physique for a prep hitter -- at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, he is already maxed out, and won't turn 19 until June 22. It is not surprising, therefore, that his defensive home is very much up in the air -- the Reds announced him as a second baseman. Fortunately, evaluators see the potential for a plus hit tool with easy plus power, so his bat should play near the bottom of the defensive spectrum. He has plus bat speed from the left side (he throws right-handed), which allows him to barrel up premium velocity.