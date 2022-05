Callihan (elbow) made his season debut with Single-A Daytona on Tuesday, starting at second base in the team's 2-0 win over Dunedin while going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

Calihan was sidelined for just under a year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old didn't take long to make an impact in his return, as he swatted the home run in his first at-bat of the day.