Reds' Tyler Mahle: Allows 11 hits in loss
Mahle (0-1) yielded four runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.
While it was nice to see him with better control -- Mahle walked four hitters in five innings during his last start -- the 11 hits he allowed were more than what he yielded in his first two outings combined. Tuesday's outing raised his batting average against to .277, which is actually still a little lower than what he allowed last season. Overall, Mahle is 0-1 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 17 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Padres.
