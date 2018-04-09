Reds' Tyler Mahle: Allows five earned runs
Mahle allowed five earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out two across 4.2 innings and took the loss Sunday against the Pirates.
Mahle had a disappointing start Sunday against the Pirates, headlined by allowing two home runs to left-handed batters in the fifth inning. His success against left-handed batters will be worth monitoring as the season wears on, as Mahle acknowledged that he relied heavily on his fastball in his opening start of the season. That may open him up to significant platoon splits and make him an unreliable option depending on the heaviness of left-handed batters in opposing lineups.
