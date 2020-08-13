Mahle gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Wade Miley (groin) got the start in his return from the IL, but Miley only threw 44 pitches and Mark Sheldon of MLB.com suggests the lefty may be hurt again. Mahle was making a case to remain a starter with his performance during Miley's absence, and his return to the bullpen could be short lived whether Miley is indeed injured or not. Mahle now has a 3.38 ERA and 16:6 K:BB, with only one home run allowed in 13.1 innings.